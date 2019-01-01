MMQB: What should the Steelers do with Brown?

Pittsburgh Steelers' star wide receiver Antonio Brown has requested to be traded, according to NFL insider Jason La Canfora.

Antonio Brown has requested a trade. Im told it was not a demand but he has asked to be dealt. Very unlikely Rooney would capitulate. Brown has issues with Mike Tomlin and Ben Roethlisberger. Feels like the coach is too aligned with the QB. — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 1, 2019

Brown sat out Pittsburgh's final game of the season against the Cincinatti Bengals Sunday after a reported confrontation with an unnamed teammate during last Wednesday's practice.

As La Canfora reports, the request does not indicate an impending trade involving the seven-time Pro Bowl receiver, as Brown is under contract with the team for three more seasons.

It was a dissapointing and frustrating season for the Steelers. They missed the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and saw star running back Le'Veon Bell sit out the year due to a contract dispute.