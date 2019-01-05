Following the most-recent saga involving Antonio Brown, the Steelers are reportedly expected to consider trading the star wide receiver.

According to the sources of NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are expected to consider trade requests for Brown prior to the start of free agency. But as you would expect, Pittsburgh is looking to receive adequate compensation in return.

After corresponding with some general managers around the NFL, Rapoport says the belief is that the Steelers would want a high draft pick in return for Brown, possibly even a first-rounder.

Brown, 30, did not play in the Steelers' season-ending win over the Cincinnati Bengals, for what head coach Mike Tomlin described as Brown essentially making himself inactive because of his poor lack of communication ahead of the game. The game against the Bengals was a crucial one, as the Steelers were still in the hunt for a playoff spot.

In terms of a potential target by which Brown might be dealt, Rapoport points to the third day of the new league year, as the Steelers own Brown a $2.5 million-dollar roster bonus. It would cost the Steelers roughly $22 million to keep Brown on their roster through next season and they would be facing about a $21 million-dollar cap hit if they trade him, per Rapaport.

Brown, a seven-time Pro Bowler, finished this season with 1,297 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. 2018 marked the sixth consecutive season that Brown topped 1000 yards receiving.