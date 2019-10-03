Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is frustrated with the team and missed practice Wednesday for non-injury reasons, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

On #Vikings WR Stefon Diggs: His frustration with the organization has been palpable. He was not at practice yesterday for non-injury reasons. Teammates are left wondering if he wants to be there. The team is adamant he is not available for a trade, barring some massive deal. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2019

Rapoport added teammates are left wondering if he wants to be with the team while the Vikings are adamant Diggs is not available for a trade barring a massive return.

Diggs has not missed a game for the Vikings this season, and has 13 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown in four games.

The 2015 fifth-rounder is in the first year of a five-year, $72 million deal with $40 million guaranteed with the Vikings.