Report: Diggs frustrated with Vikings, misses practice
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs is frustrated with the team and missed practice Wednesday for non-injury reasons, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Orlovsky calls Cousins' apology to Thielen 'weak sauce'
Rapoport added teammates are left wondering if he wants to be with the team while the Vikings are adamant Diggs is not available for a trade barring a massive return.
Diggs has not missed a game for the Vikings this season, and has 13 receptions for 209 yards and a touchdown in four games.
The 2015 fifth-rounder is in the first year of a five-year, $72 million deal with $40 million guaranteed with the Vikings.