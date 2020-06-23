3h ago
Report: Carroll to extend stay with Newcastle
Veteran striker Andy Carroll is expected to sign a one-year extension with Newcastle, according to a report from Chronicle Live in Newcastle.
TSN.ca Staff
Carroll returned to Newcastle, his first club in the Premier League, this season after spells with Liverpool and West Ham.
The 31-year-old has appeared in 14 games for Newcastle this season, recording three assists.