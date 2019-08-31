Cowboys owner Jones says Elliott could miss more than just Week 1

Talks between the Dallas Cowboys and running back Ezekiel Elliott are intensifying according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Here's the news Dallas has wanted: Talks between the Cowboys and RB Ezekiel Elliott are intensifying, with both sides aiming to wrap up a new deal this weekend, league sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2019

He adds that both sides are aiming to wrap up a deal this weekend.

Elliott has not been with the team during training camp as he continues his holdout while seeking a new deal.

Despite some subtle public jabs from each side, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke of Elliott's importance to the team earlier in the week.

"No, he can't and won't miss them all," Jones said. "We need Zeke. We're a better team with Zeke, but we need to be able to win when we need to without players because of injuries, suspension or in this case, holdout."

Elliott has spent the last three seasons in Dallas, leading the NFL in rushing in two of those seasons. The 24-year-old rushed for 1,434 yards and nine total touchdowns in 15 games for the Cowboys last season.

He was selected No. 4 overall in the 2016 NFL Draft.