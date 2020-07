Another veteran is joining Tom Brady's offence in Tampa.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are giving veteran running back LeSean McCoy a one-year contract at just over $1 million.

The #Bucs are giving veteran RB LeSean McCoy the veteran minimum on a 1-year deal, which equals out to just over $1M, I’m told. A low-cost, low-risk option for Tom Brady’s offense. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 30, 2020

The 32-year-old McCoy played 13 games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He had 101 carries for 465 yards and four rushing touchdowns.