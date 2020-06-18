Is Brady's impact on the Bucs being overhyped?

A Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach has tested positive for COVID-19 according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

One Buccaneers’ assistant coach has tested positive for COVID-19, and two other Tampa Bay assistants have been quarantined, per sources. The one Buccaneers’ assistant coach who tested positive is asymptomatic. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 19, 2020

Schefter adds that two other assistants have also been quarantined. The Tampa assistant coach who tested positive is asymptomatic and currently in quarantine. Names of those affected were not disclosed.

According to Greg Auman of The Athletic, coaches returned to the team's facility on Monday.

I can confirm that a Bucs assistant coach has tested positive for COVID-19, with two other assistants placed in quarantine as part of the team's precautionary protocols. Names have not been disclosed. Coaches returned to team facility on Monday. First reported by @AdamSchefter. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) June 19, 2020

The news comes just days after members of the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys -- including star running back Ezekiel Elliott -- tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NFL has not announced any plans publicly to delay the start of the regular season or the pre-season and have also not indicated they are planning to play in a centralized location to curb the possible spread of COVID-19.