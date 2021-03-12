Tom Brady will return to play his age 45 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Following their Super Bowl LV victory over the Kansas City Chiefs, Brady and the Buccaneers have reached an agreement on a contract extension that keeps the quarterback in Tampa Bay through the 2022 season according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Tom Brady reached agreement with the Buccaneers today on a four-year contract extension that voids to a one-year extension that locks him into Tampa through the 2022 season, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2021

The contract is a four-year extension that voids to one-year, keeping the 43-year-old with the team at the next two seasons. The move will save Tampa Bay $19 million against the salary cap this season.

In his first season with Buccaneers, Brady threw for 4,633 yards and 40 touchdowns while completing 65.7 per cent of his passes. The 40 touchdown passes were the second-highest total of his 21-year career.

The seven-time Super Bowl Champion's 581 passing touchdowns are the most all time, while his 79,204 passing yards are second on the all-time list, 1,154 yards behind Drew Brees.