Did Brady make the right choice with the Bucs?

Bryant Mitchell is going to get another shot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the Bucs have re-signed the former Edmonton Eskimos wideout.

Bucs agree to terms with WR Bryant Mitchell on a 1-year deal, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 19, 2020

Mitchell, 27, signed with the Bucs last spring, but tore his Achilles in August, missing all of last season.

The Northwestern State product spent three seasons with the Eskimos from 2015 to 2018, recording 97 receptions for 1,418 yards and six touchdowns.

The San Diego native rejoins a star-studded offence that features Pro-Bowl receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and will now boast Tom Brady at quarterback.