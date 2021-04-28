The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are bringing back wide receiver Antonio Brown on a one-year, $3.1 million deal, according to NFL Network.

The #Bucs are bringing back WR Antonio Brown per @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero, giving him a 1-year deal worth $3.1M. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 28, 2021

Brown had 45 receptions for 483 yards and four touchdowns in eight games after joining the Buccaneers last season. He added eight receptions for 81 yards and two touchdowns in three playoff games as the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl.

Last season was Brown's first back in the league after playing just one game in 2019 due to off-field issues. Ian Rapoport notes the Buccaneers were comfortable re-signing Brown after he settled a dispute with a former trainer earlier this month.

Set to turn 33 in July, Brown 886 career receptions for 11,746 yards and 79 touchdowns over his 11-year NFL career with the Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Buccaneers.

More details to follow.