Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Jordan Whitehead will play through a fully torn labrum in Super Bowl LV according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

He was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday but practiced fully on Friday.

Rapoport adds that the type of injury he is dealing with usually indicates further shoulder damage.

The 23-year-old is in his third season with the Bucs, recording 74 tackles and two interceptions in 16 games played during the regular season. He was selected in the fourth-round (No. 117 overall) in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh.

