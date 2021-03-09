2h ago
Report: Bucs sign LB David to 2-year extension
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed linebacker Lavonte David to a two-year, $25 million contract extension, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
TSN.ca Staff
Why Stephen A. refuses to bet against Brady winning another Super Bowl
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed linebacker Lavonte David to a two-year, $25 million contract extension, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
News of the extension comes on the same day the Buccaneers used their franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin over David and pass rusher Shaq Barrett. The Bucs will now keep at least two of their top pending free agents in the fold for next season.
The 31-year-old David has spent his entire nine-year NFL career in Tampa Bay after the Bucs selected him in the second round in 2012. David finished last season with 117 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.