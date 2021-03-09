The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have signed linebacker Lavonte David to a two-year, $25 million contract extension, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The #Bucs are keeping one of their own: Tampa Bay has agreed to terms with star LB Lavonte David on a 2-year contract extension worth $25M, sources say. On the brink of free agency, David stays home. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2021

News of the extension comes on the same day the Buccaneers used their franchise tag on wide receiver Chris Godwin over David and pass rusher Shaq Barrett. The Bucs will now keep at least two of their top pending free agents in the fold for next season.

The 31-year-old David has spent his entire nine-year NFL career in Tampa Bay after the Bucs selected him in the second round in 2012. David finished last season with 117 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and one interception.