If Tampa Bay gets its way, Chris Godwin will be sticking around for the long haul.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Buccaneers are expected to attempt to sign the impending free agent wide receiver to an extension.

Rapoport notes that the franchise tag is also available for the Bucs to use, so it's likely Godwin will be back in 2021 one way or the other.

The 24-year-old caught 65 passes for 840 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games during the regular season.