Arians says Godwin is still doubtful

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Sunday's Week 2 matchup against the Carolina Panthers according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Buccaneers’ WR Chris Godwin has been ruled out for Sunday. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 19, 2020

Godwin was placed in concussion protocol this week and head coach Bruce Arians labelled him as "still doubtful" despite returning to practice on Friday.

Godwin caught six passes for 79 yards but did not find the endzone in Tampa Bay's season-opening loss to the New Orleans Saints.

This is Godwin's fourth season with the Bucs after being selected in the third round (No. 84 overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft.