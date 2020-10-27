Chris Godwin's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineup has been cut short.

The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reports the wide receiver underwent surgery for a fractured left index finger and will miss the team's Monday Night Football contest against the New York Giants.

Bucs WR Chris Godwin fractured his left index finger making a touchdown catch Sunday at Las Vegas that required surgery Tuesday. He will miss Monday Night’s game against the Giants. Depending on how it heals, he could return for the Week 9 game vs. New Orleans — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 27, 2020

Godwin, 24, incurred the injury making a touchdown reception during the team's 45-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

The team is hopeful that Godwin will be available for a key NFC South matchup in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.

A Pro-Bowler last season, Godwin is in his fourth campaign out of Penn State, but his 2020 season has been riddled with injury thus far.

He missed Week 2 with a concussion and missed games in Week 4 and Week 5 with a hamstring injury.

In four games this season, Godwin has recorded 279 yards on 25 receptions and two TDs.