2h ago
Report: Godwin (finger) out vs. Giants
Chris Godwin's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineup has been cut short. The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reports the wide receiver underwent surgery for a fractured left index finger and will miss the team's Monday Night Football contest against the New York Giants.
TSN.ca Staff
Chris Godwin's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lineup has been cut short.
The Tampa Bay Times' Rick Stroud reports the wide receiver underwent surgery for a fractured left index finger and will miss the team's Monday Night Football contest against the New York Giants.
Bucs WR Chris Godwin fractured his left index finger making a touchdown catch Sunday at Las Vegas that required surgery Tuesday. He will miss Monday Night’s game against the Giants. Depending on how it heals, he could return for the Week 9 game vs. New Orleans— Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) October 27, 2020
Godwin, 24, incurred the injury making a touchdown reception during the team's 45-20 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.
The team is hopeful that Godwin will be available for a key NFC South matchup in Week 9 against the New Orleans Saints.
A Pro-Bowler last season, Godwin is in his fourth campaign out of Penn State, but his 2020 season has been riddled with injury thus far.
He missed Week 2 with a concussion and missed games in Week 4 and Week 5 with a hamstring injury.
In four games this season, Godwin has recorded 279 yards on 25 receptions and two TDs.