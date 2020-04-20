4h ago
Report: Technical glitch in NFL's mock draft
The NFL held a virtual mock draft Monday ahead of the real thing Thursday night, and there was a technical glitch in the proceedings according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
TSN.ca Staff
"Text from a participant on the NFL's mock draft that started at 1pm et. "Mock draft today already technical glitch w Cincinnati's 1st pick!!!"" Schefter reported.
More details to come.