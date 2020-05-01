The Tennessee Titans are declining the fifth-year option on wide receiver Corey Davis that would have been worth $15.68 million according to ESPN.

Davis was selected with the No. 5 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Western Michigan, but has struggled to make the kind of impact thus far that the Titans were hoping.

In three seasons, Davis has six total touchdowns and 1,867 yards receiving. Despite the declining of his fifth-year option, quarterback Ryan Tannehill said he would like to see the fourth-year wideout get some more opportunities next season.

"Looking forward to building on what we started last year and our rapport, and looking forward to him making some big plays for us because I know he has the talent. I've seen him make the plays. Really excited to see him just keep growing and make those plays in 2020," Tannehill told reporters on a conference call last week.

Meanwhile, ESPN also reports the Titans are picking up the fifth-year option on cornerback Adoree' Jackson. He was selected 12 picks after Davis in the 2017 Draft.