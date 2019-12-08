The Tennessee Titans are discussing a new contract for quarterback Ryan Tannehill that would reflect him remaining the team's starter at the position moving forward into next year, according to a report from ESNN's Dianna Russini.

"The Titans are internally discussing a new contract for Ryan Tannehill after the season," Russini reported. "Not a franchise tag, a new deal to be the future starting QB of the Titans."

The 31-year-old Tannehill took over as starting QB in Tennessee from Marcus Mariota midway through the season. In eight appearances and six starts, Tannehill has a 5-1 record with 1,602 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions.