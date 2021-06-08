42m ago
Report: Titans restructure Tannehill's deal
The Tennessee Titans are restructuring quarterback Ryan Tannehill's contract to create more than $15 million and facilitate their acquisition of wide receiver Julio Jones, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
The newly-acquired Jones will make $15.3 million guaranteed with the Titans this season, Rapoport noted.
The 32-year-old Tannehill is entering this third season with the Titans after taking over for Marcus Mariota as the team's starter in 2019.
He finished last season with 3,819 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.