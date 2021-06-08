The Tennessee Titans are restructuring quarterback Ryan Tannehill's contract to create more than $15 million and facilitate their acquisition of wide receiver Julio Jones, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.

To facilitate the completion of the trade of former #Falcons WR Julio Jones, the #Titans are doing a simple restructure of QB Ryan Tannehill’s contract for 2021 to create more than $15M in cap space, source said. Jones will make $15.3M guaranteed this season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 8, 2021

The newly-acquired Jones will make $15.3 million guaranteed with the Titans this season, Rapoport noted.

The 32-year-old Tannehill is entering this third season with the Titans after taking over for Marcus Mariota as the team's starter in 2019.

He finished last season with 3,819 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.