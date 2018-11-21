Toronto FC appears to be on the verge of bringing in an MLS veteran in an attempt to return to the playoffs in 2019.

The Athletic's Joshua Kloke reports that Brazilian midfielder Juninho is currently in Toronto undergoing a medical with the club.

A central midfielder, Juninho won three MLS Cups with LA Galaxy at the beginning of the decade.

While still only 29, Juninho has not played this year and last played in 2017 with Chicago Fire where he made 21 appearances on loan from LigaMX side Tijuana. Juninho underwent arthroscopic surgery in November of 2017. Prior to that, Juninho missed only 13 league games over six seasons with the Galaxy.

Positionally, TFC is already set in the centre of midfielder with Victor Vazquez and captain Michael Bradley, but head coach Greg Vanney could employ Juninho to spell that pair and experiment with Lucas Janson - who's expected to have his loan extended - on the wing.

Kloke notes that the club is expected to release a list of players whose options have been picked up or declined in the next week.