With Steven Beitashour now plying his trade with expansion LAFC, Toronto FC has turned to Serie A to fill the hole on the right.

The Athletic's Joshua Kloke reports TFC is set to sign Dutch right-back Gregory van der Wiel from Cagliari.

Capped 46 times for the Netherlands, van der Wiel, 29, had one year remaining on his deal with Cagliari. With Sebastian Giovinco, Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore occupying the defending MLS Cup champions' Designated Player spots, it is believed that van der Wiel will be signed with Targeted Allocation Money. Under current MLS rules, teams can spend up to $2.8 million using their TAM allowance.

Van der Wiel is expected to be in Toronto later Friday to finalize his deal and undergo a medical.

A native of Amsterdam, van der Wiel came up in the Ajax youth system and made his senior debut with the Dutch giants in 2007. After winning two Eridivisie titles over his seven seasons with Ajax, van der Wiel joined Paris Saint-Germain in 2012, with whom he'd win four Ligue 1 crowns. Following the expiration of his deal with PSG in the summer of 2016, van der Wiel signed for Fenerbahce, but his stay was short-lived, leaving the club after only 12 appearances. He joined Cagliari this past August and has made only five appearances for the team.

Internationally, van der Wiel represented the Oranje at both the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012.

Toronto FC general manager Tim Bezbatchenko refused to comment on van der Wiel rumours earlier this week.