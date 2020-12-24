Paris Saint-Germain have fired manager Thomas Tuchel and former Tottenham head coach Mauricio Pochettino is set to replace him according to ESPN.

The French champions have lost four Ligue 1 matches so far this season and enter the winter break third position in the table behind Lille and Lyon. Tuchel's departure comes four months after leading his side to the Champions League final, where they were defeated by Bayern Munich.

ESPN reports "a number of players expected Teuchel to get the sack" despite being well liked in the dressing room.

Meanwhile, Pochettino was fired by Tottenham last November after a five-year tenure. He spent two years during his playing career at PSG, helping the club win the UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2001.