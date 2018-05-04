The Hamilton Tiger-Cats had already paid a $70,000 off-season bonus to offensive guard Ryan Bomben before dealing him to the Montreal Alouettes, according to a report from TSN 690's Joey Alfieri.

The Ticats shipped Bomben to the Alouettes in a deal that netted them the first overall pick, which they used to select receiver Mark Chapman.

Bomben carries a yearly salary of roughly $175,000 per season, according to a report from 3DownNation.com.

The 30-year-old Canadian spent the past three seasons with the Ticats after starting his CFL career in Montreal.