30m ago
Report: Ticats paid off-season bonus before trading Bomben
TSN.ca Staff
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats had already paid a $70,000 off-season bonus to offensive guard Ryan Bomben before dealing him to the Montreal Alouettes, according to a report from TSN 690's Joey Alfieri.
The Ticats shipped Bomben to the Alouettes in a deal that netted them the first overall pick, which they used to select receiver Mark Chapman.
Bomben carries a yearly salary of roughly $175,000 per season, according to a report from 3DownNation.com.
The 30-year-old Canadian spent the past three seasons with the Ticats after starting his CFL career in Montreal.