Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota could miss Sunday's game against the Houston Texans.

Titans' QB Marcus Mariota did not do much throwing in pre-game warmups just now. With Mariota continuing to struggle to grip the football, it's looking more like Blaine Gabbert will wind up starting vs. Texans. But still no official word and awaiting final decision from Titans. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2018

Mariota is dealing with an elbow injury suffered in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins that is affecting his ability to grip the football.