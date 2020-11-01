Pittsburgh Police have charged Toronto Argonauts linebacker Jeff Knox Jr. with two counts of attempted homicide for a shooting that left two men hospitalized, according to the Pittsburgh Post Gazette.

According to the report, police obtained an arrest warrant for Knox on Friday after an incident which took place last week.

Additional charges to Knox include two counts of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, possession and a firearms violation.

The Argos signed Knox in February for the 2020 CFL season, which was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was to be his second stint with the club after playing for the team in 2018. He's also played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Ottawa Redblacks.