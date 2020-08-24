McLeod Bethel-Thompson is looking south.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Toronto Argonauts quarterback is opting out of his Canadian Football League contract to seek a return to the National Football League.

QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who led the CFL in most passing categories last year for the @TorontoArgos, is opting out and hopes to be back in the NFL, source said. An intriguing veteran who can learn a system quickly, now has plenty of snaps. This is him: https://t.co/fC0fj8BvyY — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 24, 2020

Bethel-Thompson, 32, bounced around a number of NFL teams' rosters and practice squads prior to heading to the CFL in 2016 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. He joined the Argos a year later.

A native of San Francisco, Bethel-Thompson emerged as the team's starter in 2018 after Ricky Ray went down with a neck injury and remained starter for much of the 2019 season.

In 18 games in 2019, Bethel-Thompson threw for 4,024 yards on 335-for-493 passing with a CFL-high 26 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

A product of Sacramento State, Bethel-Thompson has not appeared in a regular season NFL contest. Since 2013, he has been on the roster or practice squad of the San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.

The CFL officially cancelled its 2020 season earlier this month.