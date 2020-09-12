Report: TFC brings in Gallacher on loan from Liverpool

Toronto FC has brought in Scotland youth international fullback Tony Gallacher on loan from Liverpool.

A source, granted anonymity because the move had not been made official yet, confirmed the move Saturday.

Liverpool acquired the 21-year-old left back in January 2018 from Scotland's Falkirk for a reported fee of 200,000 pounds ($337,350). He made his senior debut for the Scottish Championship club in November 2015 at the age of 16, becoming a first-team regular at 18.

A member of Liverpool's development squad, he made his senior debut for the Reds against at Aston Villa last December in the League Cup.

English champion Liverpool is brimming with talent at the fullback position with 26-year-old Scottish international Andy Robertson on the left and 21-year-old English international Trent Alexander-Arnold on the right.

Waiting in the Liverpool wings are Welsh international Neco Williams, Greece international Kostas Tsimikas and Dutch youth international Ki-Jana Hoever.

Gallacher will provide cover for veteran TFC fullback Justin Morrow. Canadian Richie Laryea, who had been battling Brazil's Auro Jr. for the right fullback position, has been covering for Morrow on the left when needed.

The young Scot who has also played right back and centre back for the Liverpool under-23 side, has pace and can deliver a cross. Barcelona and Manchester United reportedly were interested in him in the past.

Gallacher, a Glasgow native, has to go through a 14-day quarantine in Canada due to the global pandemic.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13, 2020.

