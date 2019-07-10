General manager Ali Curtis confirmed to the Toronto Sun's Steve Buffery that Toronto FC has traded Canadian forward Jordan Hamilton to the Columbus Crew in exchange for forward Patrick Mullins.

Hamilton has a career-high four goals in 14 games (seven starts) so far this season for the Reds. He has been with the club since 2014.

Meanwhile, Mullins has no goals and five shot attempts in nine games (two starts) this season. Buffery adds that Mullins will be in Toronto on Thursday.

Over the course of his six MLS seasons, Mullins has spent time with the New England Revolution, New York City FC and D.C. United prior to his time with the Crew.

Toronto FC (6-5-8) will be back in action Saturday night against the Montreal Impact (9-3-9).