Could Mauricio Pochettino be set for a sensational return to London?

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports Tottenham Hotspur have contacted their former manager about a return to the club.

The 49-year-old Pochettino, currently the manager of Paris Saint-Germain, was fired by Spurs in November of 2019 in the midst of his sixth season with the club. The Argentine took the helm of PSG this past January following the dismissal of Thomas Tuchel. Spurs have been without a permanent manager since the firing of Jose Mourinho in April. Former club midfielder Ryan Mason has served as interim boss since Mourinho's departure.

While Spurs have been in contact with Pochettino, Stone notes that no approach to PSG has been made by the club.

Under Pochettino, PSG finished as runners-up to Lille in Ligue 1, but did capture the Coupe de France. Pochettino has one year remaining on his contract with PSG.

Pochettino was a popular figure among supporters at Spurs and led the team to the 2019 Champions League final and finished as Premier League runners-up in 2017.

Tottenham's managerial search comes as club talisman and Premier League Golden Boot winner Harry Kane's future in doubt as the England striker appears increasingly likely to exit the club during the current transfer window.