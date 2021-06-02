Could Antonio Conte be tempted to make a move back to London?

BBC Sport's Simon Stone reports Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Antonio Conte about becoming the club's new manager.

Conte, 51, stepped down as Inter manager last month, fresh off of leading the Nerazzurri to their first Scudetto in a decade.

The Lecce native previously spent two seasons in England as Chelsea manager from 2016 to 2018, leading the Blues to the Premier League title in 2017 and the FA Cup in 2018.

Conte has also won three league titles at the helm of Juventus, the club with whom he spent 13 seasons as a player.

Spurs have been without a permanent manager since the firing of Jose Mourinho in April.