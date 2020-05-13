Tottenham Hotspur and England midfielder Dele Alli was assaulted on Wednesday morning during a home invasion, reports The Daily Mail.

Two men broke into the 24-year-old's London-area home and held Alli, his girlfriend and his brother at knifepoint.

Alli was punched in the face during a scuffle before the thieves made off with jewellery and other items.

"Police were called at approximately 00:35hrs on Wednesday, 13 May to reports of a robbery at a residential address Barnet," a police spokesperson said. "Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewellery, including watches, before fleeing. One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment. No arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue."

Alli's home is covered by CCTV and footage was provided to police.

Alli is in the midst of his sixth season with Spurs and had made 22 league appearances this season prior to the Premier League's Mar. 13 hiatus, scoring eight times.