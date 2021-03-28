This Zach Wilson throw was so nice it got rousing applause at BYU's pro day

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to be selected first overall in this year’s NFL draft, is declining the opportunity to attend the event in person, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence is declining the chance to attend the draft in Cleveland and is instead choosing to watch it at Clemson with a few family members and friends, per sources. Despite NFL’s invite, Lawrence never wavered in his desire to watch draft at Clemson. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2021

Instead of attending the draft in person in Cleveland, Lawrence, per Shefter, will instead opt to watch the draft at his alma mater, Clemson, alongside members of his family and friends.

Schefter reports that Lawrence has long maintained that he would go this route in relation to the draft.

Lawrence, 21, rose to fame after starring at Clemson for three seasons. He led Clemson to two national championship appearances during his career — with the Tigers being crowned college football’s best in 2018 — and three College Football Playoff appearances overall.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled to take place from Thursday, Apr. 21 through Saturday, May 1.