New Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's younger brother, Taulia, who like his brother, was a QB on the University of Alabama's roster last season, is entering the transfer portal, per Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Taulia, who was a freshman last season, was one of Alabama's backups behind his brother Tua. With Tua now in the NFL, after being selected by the Dolphins fifth overall in last month's NFL draft, the younger Tagovailoa was expected to compete for Alabama's No. 1 QB job with Mac Jones, who took over the reins when Tua sustained a season-ending injury midway through last season, and five-star recruit Bryce Young.

Taulia appeared in five games for Alabama last season, throwing for 100 yards and one touchdown.