Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett spent the night in a Bay Area hospital because of a lower-leg injury according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Seahawks’ WR Tyler Lockett spent the night in a Bay Area Hosptial with a lower leg injury that Seattle HC Pete Carroll said Is “a pretty severe situation right now.” Asked what made him term Lockett’s injury “bad,” Carroll said: “Well, I think there was a lot of swelling.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 12, 2019

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters after the game it's a "pretty severe situation right now," adding Lockett's injured leg had "a lot of swelling." Carroll added that he expects Lockett to be okay.

“I think there was a lot of swelling. The contusion caused a lot of swelling right away and they’ve got stuff… there [are] concerns about that so they’ve got to make sure… There’s a compartment element in this so they’ve got to make sure and just got to take care of him. And we’re ahead of it so we should be in good shape.”

Lockett was injured in the latter stages of Monday night's matchup with the San Francisco 49ers and was unable to play in overtime. Seattle went on to win the game 27-24 in the extra frame. Lockett had three catches for 26 yards and one carry for three yards prior to his departure.

Lockett won't have to rush for a return to game action as the Seahawks have a bye next week before returning for a Week 12 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football.

The Seahawks (8-2) trail the Niners (8-1) by half a game in the NFC West.