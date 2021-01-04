Urban Meyer might be available for an NFL job, but he's not about to come cheap.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reports that the former Florida and Ohio State head coach is looking for a $12 million annual salary to make the jump to the pros.

Meyer, 56, has been in broadcasting with Fox Sports since stepping down as Buckeyes boss at the end of the 2018 season.

Among the current NFL vacancies, the one that Meyer has been most closely attached to is the Jacksonville Jaguars. As Florio notes, the Carolina Panthers signed Matt Rhule to a $9 million per-season deal to come to the NFL from Baylor and Rhule's collegiate resume was not as extensive as Meyer's.

In 17 seasons with Bowling Green, Utah, Florida and OSU, Meyer posted a 187-32 record, including seven conference championships and three national titles in 2006, 2008 and 2014.

The Jaguars parted ways with head coach Doug Marrone after four seasons earlier on Monday. That vacancy is one of six openings with the Los Angeles Chargers, Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets, Detroit Lions and Houston Texans all looking for new head coaches.