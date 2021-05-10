Edinson Cavani is staying at Old Trafford.

The BBC's Simon Stone reports the 34-year-old striker has agreed to a one-year extension with Manchester United.

The Uruguay international had been weighing the option of returning to South America with Boca Juniors interested in his services.

Cavani is in his first season in England, having signed for United last fall after the expiration of his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

In 35 appearances across all competitions, Cavani has 15 goals, including eight in his last seven appearances.

Cavani's goal in Sunday's 3-1 win over Aston Villa was his fifth coming as a substitute in the Premier League, tying the club record jointly held by Javier Hernandez and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

In his 16th professional season, Cavani has also spent time with Palermo and Napoli.

Internationally, he's been capped 118 times by the Uruguay senior team.