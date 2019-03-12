Barr to remain with Vikings, not signing with Jets

Veteran pass rusher Cameron Wake intends to sign a three-year, $23 million contract with the Tennessee Titans that has $10 million in guarantees, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 37-year-old Wake will play in his 11th season in the NFL after spending the first 10 with the Miami Dolphins. Wake was 27 when he first signed with the Dolphins after starring in the CFL with the BC Lions.

The five-time Pro Bowler and one-time All Pro, Wake had 36 tackles and six sacks in 14 games with the Dolphins last season.

The pass rusher has hit double digits in sacks in five seasons, finishing with a career-high 15 in 2012, his All Pro season.

Wake is tied for 33rd all-time in sacks with 98.