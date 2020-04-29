2h ago
Report: Vinatieri wants to return for 25th season
Veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri wants to return for a 25th season in the NFL, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, but isn't sure he'll be healed by the start of the season because quarantine has slowed down his rehab.
TSN.ca Staff
Vinatieri is recovering from knee surgery. The 47-year-old played 12 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, connecting on 17 of 25 field goal attempts.