Veteran kicker Adam Vinatieri wants to return for a 25th season in the NFL, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, but isn't sure he'll be healed by the start of the season because quarantine has slowed down his rehab.

Legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri told me Tuesday he wants to return for a 25th NFL season, but quarantine has slowed down his rehab following knee surgery. Not certain he’ll be healed up by the start of the season, but he’s trying. Vinatieri, 47, is a free agent. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2020

Vinatieri is recovering from knee surgery. The 47-year-old played 12 games for the Indianapolis Colts last season, connecting on 17 of 25 field goal attempts.