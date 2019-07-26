59m ago
Report: Daniels inks 1-year, $9.1M deal with Lions
Mike Daniels is staying in the NFC North. Two days after the veteran defensive end was released by the Green Bay Packers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 30-year-old Iowa product has signed a one-year, $9.1 million deal with the Detroit Lions.
TSN.ca Staff
The deal comes with $7.8 million guaranteed.
A native of Stratford, NJ, Daniels was heading into the final year of a four-year, $41 million deal signed with the Packers in 2015.
Daniels was limited to only 10 games with injury last season, recording only 18 tackles, the lowest mark of his seven-year career.
His best season came in 2017 when he was named to the Pro Bowl as a defensive tackle for a season in which he recorded 49 tackles, 5.0 sacks and forced a fumble.