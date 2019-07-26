Mike Daniels is staying in the NFC North.

Two days after the veteran defensive end was released by the Green Bay Packers, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports the 30-year-old Iowa product has signed a one-year, $9.1 million deal with the Detroit Lions.

Former Packers’ Pro Bowl Mike Daniels officially signed a one-year, $9.1 million deal that includes $7.8 million fully guaranteed with the Detroit Lions, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 26, 2019

The deal comes with $7.8 million guaranteed.

A native of Stratford, NJ, Daniels was heading into the final year of a four-year, $41 million deal signed with the Packers in 2015.

Daniels was limited to only 10 games with injury last season, recording only 18 tackles, the lowest mark of his seven-year career.

His best season came in 2017 when he was named to the Pro Bowl as a defensive tackle for a season in which he recorded 49 tackles, 5.0 sacks and forced a fumble.