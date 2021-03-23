The Philadelphia Eagles are signing veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, according to his agency JL Sports.

The 36-year-old played last season with the New York Jets, appearing in five games and throwing for 864 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions.

Flacco has spent 12 years in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013.