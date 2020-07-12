It appears the Washington Redskins will be getting a name new.

The Redskins intend to announce on Monday that the team will retire its nickname, according to Ben Fischer of the Sports Business Journal.

The report comes less than two weeks after FedEx - the title sponsor of Washington's stadium - requested the team change its name.

Fischer adds that a new nickname is not expected immediately because trademark issues are pending.

On July 2. 2020, Nike appeared to remove all Redskins gear from its online store. The other 31 NFL teams were listed and a search for “Redskins” came up with no results.