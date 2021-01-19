Wiley talks why there are no Black head coaches in the NFL

Washington Football Team is finalizing a deal with Marty Hurney to become their new general manager, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added the move should be made official later Tuesday.

Sources: The Washington Football Team is finalizing a deal with Marty Hurney to be its new GM. The Team should announce the move later today. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2021

Hurney has a history with Washington Football Team's head coach Ron Rivera from his two stints as general manager of the Carolina Panthers.

Hurney was GM in Carolina from 2002-2012 and then again from 2018-2020. He compiled a 107-133 record in the regular season with five playoff wins and a trip to the Super Bowl in 2003.