1h ago
Report: WFT to hire Hurney as new GM
Washington Football Team is finalizing a deal with Marty Hurney to become their new general manager, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Rapoport added the move should be made official later Tuesday.
TSN.ca Staff
Hurney has a history with Washington Football Team's head coach Ron Rivera from his two stints as general manager of the Carolina Panthers.
Hurney was GM in Carolina from 2002-2012 and then again from 2018-2020. He compiled a 107-133 record in the regular season with five playoff wins and a trip to the Super Bowl in 2003.