Report: WFT to part with veteran QB Smith
Washington Football Team is expected to part with veteran quarterback and Comeback Player of the Year Alex Smith, according to a report from the NFL Network.
Smith has been with Washington since 2018. He missed the entire 2019 season recovering from a devastating leg injury that resulted in 17 surgeries.
He returned to the field in 2020 to appear in eight games with six starts, finishing with a 5-1 record as a starter. He threw for 1,582 yards, six touchdowns, and eight interceptions.
The 36-year-old has played 14 seasons split between the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington. The first overall selection in the 2005 NFL Draft is a three-time Pro Bowler and has thrown for 35,650 yards, 199 touchdowns, and 109 interceptions in 174 career games.