Schefter confirms Foster is out for the season

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Washington linebacker Reuben Foster suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

Washington LB Reuben Foster suffered a season-ending torn ACL today, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 20, 2019

He went down clutching his left knee on Monday during an off-season practice and was taken off the field on a cart.

Foster was claimed off waivers by Washington from the San Francisco 49ers after a domestic violence arrest in November.