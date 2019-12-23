Rookie Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins suffered a high-ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the New York Giants, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

#Redskins QB Dwayne Haskins suffered a high-ankle sprain based on initial analysis, sources say, but he’ll get an MRI and other tests today be sure. He wants to play in the finale, but no indication yet on if he’ll be able to. He was 12 of 15 for 133 yards with 2 TDs pre-injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

Haskins will get an MRI and other tests Monday to confirm the diagnosis. Rapoport added Haskins wants to play in Washington's regular season finale but there is no indication yet if he'll be able to.

Haskins was 12-15 for 133 yards and two touchdowns before getting injured against the Giants. The 15th overall selection in this year's draft has thrown 119-203 for 1,365 yards, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions in nine games with seven starts.