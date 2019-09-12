Washington running back Derrius Guice underwent surgery Thursday to trim a torn meniscus in his knee, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Guice is out indefinitely, per Rapoport, and the team will consider their roster options.

Earlier in the day ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that if Guice underwent surgery, he would be expected to out for six to eight weeks.

Guice is back on the injured list after missing his entire rookie season last year with an ACL tear. Guice's current injury is to his other knee.

The 2018 second round pick had 18 yards on 10 carries, and another 20 yards receiving, in Washington's season-opening loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.