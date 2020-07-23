Two weeks after announcing they were dropping their team name and logo amid pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism, Washington will reveal temporary rebranding pending the adoption of a new name, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team will be known as Washington Football Team and will replace the old logo on the helmet with the player's number.

Effective immediately, Washington will call itself the “Washington Football Team”, pending adoption of a new name, sources tell ESPN.



This is not a final renaming and rebranding for team; this is the name it wants to use until pending adoption of a new name in the future. pic.twitter.com/sBs0Uo0ICm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

Washington will not have any change to its color scheme. It will still use burgundy and gold. The Redskins logo on the helmet will be replaced by the player’s number in gold. The Washington Football Team will debut its home uniforms in week 1 against the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/8DpC6b0Tyj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2020

More details to come.