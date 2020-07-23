43m ago
Report: Washington to reveal temporary rebranding pending new name
TSN.ca Staff
Is Dan Snyder responsible for the culture in Washington?
Two weeks after announcing they were dropping their team name and logo amid pressure from sponsors and decades of criticism, Washington will reveal temporary rebranding pending the adoption of a new name, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team will be known as Washington Football Team and will replace the old logo on the helmet with the player's number.
More details to come.