9m ago
Report: Washington to tag OG Scherff
Washington will use their franchise tag on offensive guard Brandon Scherff, according to a report from ESPN's Jenna Laine. The 28-year-old Scherff has spent his entire five-year career in Washington after the team drafted him fifth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.
TSN.ca Staff
Scherff was named a Pro Bowler for the third time in 2019, despite missing five games.