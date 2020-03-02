Washington will use their franchise tag on offensive guard Brandon Scherff, according to a report from ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Not sure if this has been reported, but league sources have told me that they expect the Redskins to franchise tag Brandon Scherff and the Steelers to tag Bud Dupree. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 2, 2020

The 28-year-old Scherff has spent his entire five-year career in Washington after the team drafted him fifth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Scherff was named a Pro Bowler for the third time in 2019, despite missing five games.