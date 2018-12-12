The Philadelphia Eagles are still in the NFC playoff hunt, but may have to make their push without starting quarterback Carson Wentz. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Wentz is not expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and may not play for the rest of the season.

#Eagles QB Carson Wentz, dealing with a back issue, is not expected to play this week, sources say. Depending on the result, given the time of year, Wentz may not play again in 2018. The team is still gathering info on his health. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2018

Wentz is dealing with a back injury that is expected to keep him out of the lineup Sunday, with Rapoport adding the result of the game could determine whether Wentz will be rested the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old missed the start of the season still recovering from his knee injury suffered last season and has played in 11 games for the Eagles this season, throwing for 3,074 yards and 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

Nick Foles, who opened the season for the Eagles - and was named Super Bowl MVP last year - is expected to start in Wentz's place Sunday and possibly longer.