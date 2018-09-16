36m ago
Report: Wentz on track to return Week 3
TSN.ca Staff
Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz is on track to return from injury for Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Wentz still needs medical clearance to return from a knee injury he suffered in Week 14 of last season.
Nick Foles, who went 19 of 34 for 117 yards in the Eagles' Week 1 win against the Atlanta Falcons, will continue to fill in for Wentz until Wentz is ready to return.