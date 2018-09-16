Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz is on track to return from injury for Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Eagles’ QB Carson Wentz still needs final medical clearance, but he is on track to return next Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, per league sources. https://t.co/MW3OGXuo97 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2018

Wentz still needs medical clearance to return from a knee injury he suffered in Week 14 of last season.

Nick Foles, who went 19 of 34 for 117 yards in the Eagles' Week 1 win against the Atlanta Falcons, will continue to fill in for Wentz until Wentz is ready to return.